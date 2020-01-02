Major blow for Tyrone as 2019 All-Star forward McShane set for Aussie Rules

Cathal McShane playing for Tyrone in their 2019 All-Ireland senior football semi-final against Kerry.

THE TYRONE SENIOR footballers look likely to lose the services of one of the two players who won All-Star awards for the county in 2019.

Cathal McShane, who finished last year’s championship as joint-top scorer alongside Sean O’Shea, is heading for the AFL.

According to a report from TeamTalkMag.com, the 24-year-old Owen Roe’s forward will sign a two-year deal with Brisbane Lions, where Dubliner James Madden is already on the books.

Having scored 3-48 in inter-county championship football in 2019, McShane is now set to follow in the footsteps of Essendon’s Conor McKenna, his former team-mate on the Tyrone minor side who reached the All-Ireland final in 2013.

Tyrone will already have to plan for much of 2020 without injured captain Mattie Donnelly, while forward Connor McAliskey has opted to take a break from inter-county football.

Mickey Harte’s side are due to face Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday.

