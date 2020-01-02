This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major blow for Tyrone as 2019 All-Star forward McShane set for Aussie Rules

The 24-year-old from the Owen Roe’s club will reportedly sign a two-year deal with Brisbane Lions.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 9:27 AM
49 minutes ago 2,388 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4951359
Cathal McShane playing for Tyrone in their 2019 All-Ireland senior football semi-final against Kerry.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cathal McShane playing for Tyrone in their 2019 All-Ireland senior football semi-final against Kerry.
Cathal McShane playing for Tyrone in their 2019 All-Ireland senior football semi-final against Kerry.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE TYRONE SENIOR footballers look likely to lose the services of one of the two players who won All-Star awards for the county in 2019.

Cathal McShane, who finished last year’s championship as joint-top scorer alongside Sean O’Shea, is heading for the AFL.

According to a report from TeamTalkMag.com, the 24-year-old Owen Roe’s forward will sign a two-year deal with Brisbane Lions, where Dubliner James Madden is already on the books.

Having scored 3-48 in inter-county championship football in 2019, McShane is now set to follow in the footsteps of Essendon’s Conor McKenna, his former team-mate on the Tyrone minor side who reached the All-Ireland final in 2013.

Tyrone will already have to plan for much of 2020 without injured captain Mattie Donnelly, while forward Connor McAliskey has opted to take a break from inter-county football.

Mickey Harte’s side are due to face Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie