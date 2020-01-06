This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adelaide Crows confirm that Tyrone's McShane set to join their pre-season training

The 2019 All-Star will link up with the AFL club’s squad in the coming weeks.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 6 Jan 2020, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,295 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4954782

ADELAIDE CROWS HAVE confirmed that Tyrone’s star forward Cathal McShane will be on trial with their AFL setup later this month.

cathal-mcshane Tyrone footballer Cathal McShane. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

24-year-old McShane has been linked with a move to Brisbane Lions but it’s Adelaide Crows who have revealed that they will work with McShane in the coming weeks as he is set to fly over to Australia.

“We’re looking forward to Cathal joining our pre-season training programme and getting to know him a bit better,” said Justin Reid, the club’s general manager of list management and strategy.

“He has the physical attributes, coming in at a touch over 190 centimetres. He’s also strong in the air and can kick on both feet.

“Once he lands in Adelaide, it’ll provide the opportunity to understand more about our club, our philosophies and what our program looks like.”

2019 All-Star winner McShane was one of the stars of last summer’s championship, finishing as top scorer after his exploits for Tyrone.

The potential loss of McShane would be a major blow to Tyrone’s prospects with manager Mickey Harte yesterday expressing his unhappiness with the current recruitment strategies of GAA players for Aussie Rules teams.

Adelaide Crows are not a club that have recruited GAA players extensively. Louth’s Brian Donnelly did have a two-year spell with the club after he joined in 2008 while Dublin’s Carl Dias had a trial with them in 2010.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie