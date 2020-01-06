Adelaide Crows confirm that Tyrone's McShane set to join their pre-season training

ADELAIDE CROWS HAVE confirmed that Tyrone’s star forward Cathal McShane will be on trial with their AFL setup later this month.

Tyrone footballer Cathal McShane. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

24-year-old McShane has been linked with a move to Brisbane Lions but it’s Adelaide Crows who have revealed that they will work with McShane in the coming weeks as he is set to fly over to Australia.

“We’re looking forward to Cathal joining our pre-season training programme and getting to know him a bit better,” said Justin Reid, the club’s general manager of list management and strategy.

“He has the physical attributes, coming in at a touch over 190 centimetres. He’s also strong in the air and can kick on both feet.

“Once he lands in Adelaide, it’ll provide the opportunity to understand more about our club, our philosophies and what our program looks like.”

Irish prospect Cathal McShane will join our pre-season training program in January 🇮🇪 #weflyasone — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) January 6, 2020 Source: Adelaide Crows /Twitter

2019 All-Star winner McShane was one of the stars of last summer’s championship, finishing as top scorer after his exploits for Tyrone.

The potential loss of McShane would be a major blow to Tyrone’s prospects with manager Mickey Harte yesterday expressing his unhappiness with the current recruitment strategies of GAA players for Aussie Rules teams.

Adelaide Crows are not a club that have recruited GAA players extensively. Louth’s Brian Donnelly did have a two-year spell with the club after he joined in 2008 while Dublin’s Carl Dias had a trial with them in 2010.

