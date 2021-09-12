'The great teams have done it back-to-back' - Galway boss lays out goal for All-Ireland winners

GALWAY CAMOGIE MANAGER Cathal Murray says successfully defending their All-Ireland crown is the next challenge that awaits his side after today’s triumph.

The Tribeswomen edged out Cork in a compelling contest at Croke Park before winning on a margin of three points. They have now lifted the O’Duffy Cup twice in the last three years and just four times in their history.

Incidentally, the 1996 team who captured their first senior All-Ireland crown were honoured at Croke Park this afternoon on the 25th anniversary of their achievement.

But while Galway are currently toasting their latest success at the top grade, Murray is urging his charges to dream bigger in 2022 and retain their title in order to be considered a truly great team.

“I think they’re the most successful Galway team we’ve had,” he begins when asked about the significance of this result for his county.

“There’s no debate there. To win two All-Irelands in three years is really, really special. For me, any of the great teams have done it back-to-back, that’s my own opinion. You look at Wexford and the three-in-a-row, you look at Cork in ’14, ’15 and ’17 and ’18, they did it back-to-back. I think that’s the challenge now for this team.

“But look, Tipperary are coming, I don’t think they got the credit they deserve. There was a lot of talk about our semi-final and how we only beat Tipp by four points – if you go out and beat Tipperary by four points, that’s a really, really good performance.

“I think Kilkenny, they were in the minor final, I think they won the minor, intermediate final today, they’re coming as well so it’s going to take a lot of work to stay ahead of the rest. But it’s great to be up there. But yeah, we probably need to win another All-Ireland if we want to be called a great team.”

Galway and Cork played out an intense and physical battle, with some big hits being dished out on both sides. Players have voiced their frustrations regarding the stop-start nature of the game in recent seasons, and have cried out for more contact in matches.

Murray praised Kilkenny referee Liz Dempsey for how she officiated the game, and allowed players to engage with each other in collisions and contest for possession.

“Cork are a hugely physical team and look, we wanted to make it a battle. Certainly we wanted our forwards to work really hard. I thought Liz… in fairness to the referees, there is a group of referees that are letting the game flow and it’s really contributing to them matches. If you’re pulling for nitty, gritty things all the time you’re not going to have the same spectacle.

“Yes, there were fouls, a couple of balls went into Siobhan McGrath and we thought she was fouled. If you’re giving them frees, then you’re giving them frees everywhere and it’s going to be a stop-start game.

“Fair play to Liz, I thought she had a great game. I can’t think of any decision she made that was influenced in any way and that’s a good sign for a referee.”

There were intriguing match-ups all over the pitch, but the battle at midfield drew particular attention as Niamh Kilkenny and Aoife Donohue of Galway went to war with Cork’s Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson.

Murray highlighted the resolve his players showed to sustain their high work-rate right throughout the game.

“I don’t know did we shade it. We saw how good Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson were in the semi-final and that’s why we put Aoife Donohue and [Niamh Kilkenny]… we needed to go toe-to-toe with them in the middle of the field and that’s why we had Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny out there.

“It was a brilliant battle because they all contributed and all got on a lot of ball. Hannah Looney in particular was very influential in the first half but Aoife deserves huge credit for getting the better of that battle in the second half.

“We just brought Niamh Hannify on at half-time, we felt that we needed a stabilising influence around midfield [and] she did really well on Ashling Thompson. Niamh going to centre-forward was a big thing as well, she got on a lot of ball from there.

“Four unbelievable athletes and four unbelievable players. It was a joy to watch I’d say for any neutral.”

