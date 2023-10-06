Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo The late Cathy Ferguson.
RIP
Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Manchester United boss Alex, dies
The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement.
1.0k
0
22 minutes ago

CATHY FERGUSON, WIFE of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, has died.

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Manchester United expressed their condolences to the Ferguson family. 

“Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy”, read a club statement. 

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Press Association
