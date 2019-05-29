This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'After rugby we have nothing': Player interests at the heart of enigmatic 'Caucau' story

Dan Leo’s documentary tells the tale of one of rugby’s greatest talents.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 May 2019, 2:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,958 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4659407

THE NAME RUPENI Caucaunibuca, once an exclamation that accompanied some of the most jaw-dropping skills to grace rugby in the early years of this century, more latterly became synonymous with delayed returns, no-shows and a cancelled contract.

“It’s 15km from my village to the main road,” says the Fijian force of nature in a mini-documentary that takes you into his life and some understanding of why professionalism was never his best trait.

The featurette is the first of a series, Oceans Apart, produced by Pacific Rugby Players’ Welfare and narrated by CEO Dan Leo and sets out to raise funds, but also awareness for the pitfalls Pacific island players can face when put on a fast-track in professional rugby.

“The thing is, no one really knows about him, we all know of him and what he’s done on the field,” Leo told Independent.co.uk of ‘Caucau,’ the prodigiously talented star who wound up bankrupt back in rural Vanua Levu.

Get the headphones on and have a look.

Source: Pacific Rugby Players Welfare/YouTube

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie