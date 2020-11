CAVAN HAVE PULLED off a shock of seismic proportions with a 1-13 to 0-12 win over Donegal to seal the Ulster title.

The Breffni lost two players to black cards during the game but they delivered their first provincial crown since 1997.

Mickey Graham’s side hit the net late on through Conor Madden and held on to seal the win.

More to follow…

