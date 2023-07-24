Cavan captain Galligan one of three nominees for county's senior manager job

CAVAN CAPTAIN RAYMOND Galligan is one of three nominees for the county’s vacant senior football manager role.

The Anglo-Celt have reported this morning that Galligan, Micheál McDermott and Jason O’Reilly are the three on the managerial shortlist after the deadline for nominations closed on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Mickey Graham stepped down as Cavan manager two weeks ago, having been in charge since 2019. Cavan were promoted to Division 2 of the Allianz football league this year but exited the Ulster championship with defeat to Armagh and then lost at the quarter-final stage of the Tailteann Cup against Down.

Galligan is a fascinating candidate, having become Cavan’s regular goalkeeper in recent years after starting his county career as a forward. He captained Cavan to Ulster senior football glory in 2020 and won an All-Star award that year for his playing exploits.

McDermott is a former Clare senior football manager and guided Ramor United to senior football glory in Cavan in 2016.

He has also won county titles with Meath’s Wolfe Tones, Limerick’s Monaleen and Clare’s Kilmurry-Ibrickane, steering the latter to contest the 2010 All-Ireland senior club final.

O’Reilly famously scored a goal in Cavan’s 1997 Ulster final success against Derry, while his post-playing career saw him manage Cavan Gaels to a county senior final win and he also worked with the Leitrim senior footballers alongside Terry Hyland.

The Cavan county board will now establish a sub-committee to oversee the appointment of a new senior football manager.