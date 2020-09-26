BE PART OF THE TEAM

Cavan football final heads to replay after last second equaliser

Mark Stuart equalised with the last kick of the game for Crosserlough to bring Kingscourt Stars to a replay.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 9:59 PM
sean-burke-and-patrick-oreilly Kingscourt Stars' Sean Burke and Patrick O'Reilly of Crosserlough compete for a kick-out. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CROSSERLOUGH FORCED A replay with Kingscourt Stars in the Cavan SFC final in dramatic fashion after stoppage-time efforts from David Shalvey and Mark Stuart in Kingspan Breffni tonight.

Stuart’s effort turned out to be the last kick of the game to ensure another outing for Crosserlough after a thrilling encounter that finished at 2-12 apiece.

Pre-match favourites Crosserlough were chasing their first Oliver Plunkett Cup in 48 years and Adrian Smith’s first-half goal helped them open up a seven-point lead.

But Padraig Faulkner netted for Kingscourt in the 29th minute to keep them in touch by 1-7 to 1-4 at the interval.

Defender Cian Boylan rattled the back of the net to extend Crosserlough’s lead to six shortly after the restart, but Kingscourt powered back into contention.

A flurry of points arrived from Barry Reilly, Patrick Lynch, Cian Shekleton, Philip Tinnelly and Peter Corrigan, before Kevin Curtis fisted into the net to leave Kingscourt two ahead.

The game continued to ebb and flow until Shalvey and Stuart held their nerve to force another day out for both sides. 

Meanwhile, champions Magherafelt sealed a return to the Derry SFC final after a 0-14 to 1-10 win over Loup in tonight’s last four clash.

Kevin O'Brien
