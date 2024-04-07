Advertisement
Cavan's Paddy Lynch. John McVitty/INPHO
Bearpit

Paddy Lynch hits 1-9 as Cavan shock Monaghan in Ulster ambush

Monaghan suffer on the counter attack and lose veteran Darren Hughes to a serious injury.
1 hour ago

Cavan 3-12

Monaghan 1-12

CAVAN HAD TO COME from behind in Clones and hit two goals in time added on to shock Monaghan in the Ulster senior football championship.

In front of a crowd of 8,324, Monaghan, inspired by Rory Beggan’s return from seeking a professional contract as a kicker in American Football, seemed to be in control of the game as it neared the closing stages having extracted a great return from their substitutes.

But they just never managed to get the better of their over-zealous tackling that drew numerous frees from referee Brendan Cawley and helped Crosserlough forward Paddy Lynch to a personal haul of 1-9.

Beaten by Armagh and Fermanagh in their closing league games, Cavan played a clever game into the wind in the first half, and three excellent goals from Padraig Faulkner, Gerry Smith and Lynch upset the 2/1 odds. They now get to host Tyrone in the quarter-final.

Monaghan lost Darren Hughes to what looked to be a serious injury midway through the second half.

More to follow….

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
