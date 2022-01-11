Cavan claim 15-point victory over Tyrone, Sigerson Cup wins for DCU and Letterkenny

Cavan and Tyrone players clash off the ball. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Results

Dr McKenna Cup:

Cavan 1-17 Tyrone 0-5

Antrim 1-12 Down 1-10

Sigerson Cup:

DCU 2-17 NUI Maynooth 1-9

Letterkenny IT 1-13 IT Carlow 1-13

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tyrone, fresh from returning from a team holiday to Florida and fielding an under-strength side, lost out in their 2022 seasonal opener tonight in the Dr McKenna Cup at the hands of Cavan.

Gearoid McKiernan scored the only goal of the game as Cavan ran out victors by 1-17 to 0-5 in the Section B game at Kingspan Breffni with only Kieran McGeary, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte and Darren McCurry starting tonight from Tyrone’s All-Ireland final winning side.

Cavan dominated from the off, in front 0-8 to 0-2 by the first water break and ahead by ten points at the interval. McKiernan was their top scorer with 1-5 while Paddy Lynch (0-4), Gerard Smith (0-2) and Cormac O’Reilly (0-2) all made notable scoring contributions as well.

Tyrone finished with 14 men as Richie Donnelly was sent-off and the Red Hands will now take on Armagh next Saturday afternoon in Omagh.

The other pre-season fixture tonight in Section A saw Antrim triumph by 1-12 to 1-10 against Down, Patrick McBride raising their green flag in Newry.

Gearoid McKiernan after scoring the first goal for Cavan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In tonight’s Sigerson Cup action, the return of the premier colleges football competition saw victories in Round 1 for DCU and Letterkenny IT.

Action between IT Carlow's Darren McDermott and IT Letterkenny's Oisin Langan. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

DCU travelled to Maynooth University and the side managed by Paddy Christie defeated the home team by 2-17 to 1-9. Galway’s Robert Finnerty and Longford’s Joseph Hagan both raised the green flags for a DCU team that recently won the Ryan Cup league competition.

In Dunganny in Meath, Letterkenny IT overcame IT Carlow by 1-13 to 1-11 with a late goal from Keelan McGroddy the centrepiece of a burst of 1-3 that propelled the Donegal side to success.

Adam Steed’s goal helped 2020 finalists IT Carlow lead 1-4 to 0-4 at the interval but the two-point defeat means they must now get set for their Round 2B clash next week against IT Sligo.