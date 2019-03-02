All-Ireland finalists Tyrone back on track as nine-point win worsens Cavan's woes

Tyrone 1-15

Cavan 0-9

TYRONE SHOWED THAT the type of form they showed in early season defeats to Kerry and Mayo was not to be taken seriously as they polished off a poor Cavan challenge on Saturday evening.

Any hope that Cavan might have had of drawing in the Tyrone half-time lead of 0-8 to 0-4 evaporated in the second minute of the second half when Killian Clarke’s heavy challenge on Kieran McGeary was adjudged to be worthy of a second yellow card.

Cavan have a desperate record against Tyrone in any case and there were thoughts that they could have used the huge wind blowing down towards the Gortin Road end here once the changeover arrived, but the numerical advantage enjoyed by the home side, along with their growing assurance after a rocky league opening, meant Cavan’s true potential would not be realised.

All smiles for the Red Hand afterwards. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Midway through the second half, the end came for the Breffni men. Darren McCurry wasn’t on long but it was his little jink past the defensive cover that opened everything up for Peter Harte to drill low to the net for his second goal in seven days.

A minute later and another kickout won, another substitute Kyle Coney arrowed over a curling effort that followed his pass to play in McCurry for the goal just prior.

With Harte and Matthew Donnelly rampant in attack, Tyrone are developing something for later in the summer. They’ll be sound, while Cavan look like they are heading for another bounce back down into the second tier.

Cavan’s Gerard Smith dejected after the game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Tyrone: P Harte 1-3 3f, C McAliskey 0-3f, N Sludden, HP McGeary 0-2 each, F Burns, C McShane (0-1mark), M Donnelly (0-1f), K McGeary, K Coney 0-1 each

Scorers for Cavan: C Mackey 0-3, 2f, J Brady 0-2f, D McVeety, M Reilly (0-1f), R Galligan (0-1f), N McKiernan (0-1f), 0-1 each

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

9. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

Subs

25. Darren McCurry for McAliskey (44m)

20. Kyle Coney for McShane (45m)

21. Harry Loughran for K McGeary (54m)

17. Lee Brennan for McNamee (58m)

18. Rory Brennan for Hampsey (61m)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)

4. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)

5. Ciaran Brady (Arva)

6. Christopher Conroy (Lavey)

7. Conor Rehill (Crosserlough)

8. Paul Graham (Cavan Gaels)

9. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

10. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

11. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)

12. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)

13. Niall Clerkin (Shercock)

14. Jack Brady (Ramor United)

15. Conor Madden (Gowna)

Subs

21. Thomas Galligan for Graham (HT)

18. Gerard Smith for Clerkin (HT)

25. Niall McKiernan for J Brady (49m)

26. Cian Mackey for Conroy (52m)

19. Stephen Murray for N Murray (66m)

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh)

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: