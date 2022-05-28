Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 28 May 2022
Galligan the star of the show as Cavan see off disappointing Down

The 2020 All Star kicked 0-4 in the first half and twice saved a retaken penalty in a man-of-the-match display.

By Paul Fitzpatrick Saturday 28 May 2022, 5:10 PM
Raymond Galligan of Cavan (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cavan 0-24
Down 1-12

Paul Fitzpatrick reports from Kingspan Breffni Park

CAVAN ADVANCED TO the last eight of the Tailteann Cup with the minimum of fuss here as they cruised past a disappointing Down side with a power-packed display.

The Breffni men were much the better side and got over the concession of an early goal to hammer home their superiority, with goalkeeper and captain Raymond Galligan turning in a man-of-the-match performance.

By the midway point, Cavan held a 0-13 to 1-3 lead; Down had opened the scoring a Ruairi O’Hare goal but from there to half-time, Cavan out-scored them by 10 points which reflected the hosts’ dominance, although Down were wasteful in front of the posts.

Star of the show was 2020 All-Star goalkeeper Galligan, who kicked 0-4 in the first half and twice saved a penalty just before the break. The Lacken clubman blocked Barry O’Hagan’s original effort and when ref David Gough ordered it to be retaken after deeming a defender to have infringed, Galligan produced an even better stop, which drew the loudest cheer of the day from the 3,616-strong crowd.

Team captain Galligan added three more points from dead balls in the second half to crown an outstanding performance.

The sides exchanged wides early on – Down had 12 in total – before slack defending allowed Daniel Guinness and Darren O’Hagan break through and O’Hare found the net from close range.

Cavan’s response was emphatic, though, as points from Gerry Smith, Raymond Galligan (free), Paddy Lynch, Oisin Kiernan, James Smith and Galligan again (45) saw them lead by double scores on the 15-minute mark.

A left-footed Odhran Murdock point got Down going again but a free from Lynch and another Galligan long-range free made it 0-8 to 1-1 as Cavan began to stretch their legs.

A good score from Barry O’Hagan was cancelled out by a Gearoid McKiernan free. Jason McLoughlin pinched the resulting kick-out and found Lynch, who struck the upright; Gerry Smith reacted quickest to knock over the rebound.

Down were pinned back at this stage. The powerful James Smith rattled the post before two from McKiernan (one free and one monster effort off the right) made it 0-12 to 1-2.

An Anthony Doherty point stopped the bleeding momentarily for James McCartan’s men but Cavan always had another gear. In first-half injury time, Man of the Match Galligan scored a 45 and then saved those two penalties as Mickey Graham’s side went in at the interval with a spring in their step.

And when McKiernan (free) and James Smith, after a fine run from Kiernan, raised white flags early in the second half, the contest was as good as over.

Down pressed in the second half, with subs Andrew Gilmore and Liam Kerr causing Cavan problems, but the hosts were never troubled, with strong performances all over the pitch from the likes of Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke and James Smith to mention a few.

Down strung together three in succession from Kerr, Barry O’Hagan (free) and Pierce Laverty but Cavan responded with three of their own from Galligan and a McKiernan brace – one after a sweeping move and a free.

Cavan sub Thomas Edward Donohoe fisted a point and Galligan, Lynch and debutant Niall Carolan all got in on the act in the closing stages, with Gilmore, Ruairi McCormack and Kerr registering at the other end as Cavan won pulling up.

Scorers for Cavan: Raymond Galligan 0-7, 4f, 3 45s, Gearoid McKiernan 0-6, 4f, Paddy Lynch 0-4, 1f, James Smith 0-2, Gerard Smith 0-2, Oisin Kiernan 0-1, Thomas Edward Donohoe 0-1, Niall Carolan 0-1

Scorers for Down: Liam Kerr 0-3, Ruairi O’Hare 1-0, Andrew Gilmore 0-2 (1f), Barry O’Hagan 0-2 (1f), Anthony Doherty 0-1, Odhran Murdock 0-1, Ryan Magill 0-1, Ruairi McCormack 0-1

Down

1. Niall Kane (Kilcoo)

2. Peter Fegan (Burren) 3. Adam Lynch (St Peter’s) 4. Tomás McInerney (Bryansford)

5. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff) 6. Conor Poland (Longstone) 7. Ryan Magill (Burren)

8. Anthony Doherty (RGU Downpatrick) 9. Ruairi O’Hare (Saval)

10. Daniel Guinness (Carryduff) 11. Odhran Murdock (Burren) 12. Pierce Laverty (Saval)

13. Ruairi McCormack (St Peter’s) 14. Barry O’Hagan (Clonduff) 15. Niall McParland (St John’s)

Subs: Rory Burns (Castlewellan) for Kane (ht), Andrew Gilmore (St John’s) for R O’Hare (ht), Liam Kerr (Burren) for McParland (ht), Conor Francis (Bredagh) for P Fegan (45 mins), Patrick McCarthy (Burren) for D O’Hagan (59)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken Celtic)

2. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels) 3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars) 4. Killian Brady (Mullahoran)

5. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels) 6. Killian Clarke (Shercock) 7. Conor Brady (Gowna)

8. Thomas Galligan (Lacken Celtic) 9. James Smith (Crosserlough)

10. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan) 11. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan Gaels) 12. Gerard Smith (Lavey)

13. Martin Reilly (Killygarry) 14. Paddy Lynch (Crosserlough) 15. Ciaran Brady (Arva)

Subs: Thomas Edward Donohoe (Denn) for M Reilly (48 mins), Cian Madden (Gowna) for Ciaran Brady (50), Niall Carolan (Cuchulainns) for Faulkner (55), Chris Conroy (Lavey) for T Galligan (63), Oisin Brady (Killygarry) for McLoughlin (63).

Ref: David Gough (Meath)

