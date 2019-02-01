Pat Spillane's nephew named in Kerry side seeking another league win against Cavan

Killian Spillane in action for the Kerry U21s in 2017.

PETER KEANE HAS named the Kerry side that will take on Cavan in the second round of the Allianz League on Sunday at Kingspan Breffni Park [throw-in, 2pm].

Keane has elected to make just one change which prevailed in their opening round against Tyrone, as Killan Spillane comes into the Kerry attack.

Spillane — who is a nephew of Kerry legend Pat — has been named to start ahead of Dara Moynihan who drops to the bench.

His brother Adrian has been selected at midfield once again where he will partner Jack Barry.

Sean O’Shea — who posted 0-6 the last day including a superb score from a sideline — takes up his position at centre-forward again, while Tommy Walsh continues to be held in reserve.

After defeating All-Ireland finalists Tyrone last weekend, the Kingdom will be aiming to maintain that winning momentum on Sunday.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs:

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Dara Moynihan (Spa Kilkenny)

18. Michael Geaney (Dingle)

19. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

20. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

22. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s/Foilmore)

23. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

24. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

25. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht)

26. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

