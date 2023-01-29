Strong Cavan start with win over Westmeath, Leitrim and Laois both flying high

Bryan Keane / INPHO Cavan's Niall Carolan and Westmeath's Ronan O'Toole. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Results

Division 3

Westmeath 1-6 Cavan 0-12

Antrim 0-12 Offaly 2-12

Division 4

Leitrim 3-18 Waterford 0-11

Sligo 0-11 Laois 2-11

CAVAN TURNED THE tables on their Tailteann Cup final conquerors Westmeath with a strong Division 3 opening day win in the Allianz Football League today.

The trip to Mullingar proved rewarding for Mickey Graham’s side as they had three points to spare over the home team in Mullingar, fashioning the 0-12 to 1-6 victory as they reversed last summer’s result in Croke Park.

The theme of away day successes continued in the third tier with Offaly defeating Antrim by 2-12 to 0-12, Liam Kearns watching his team succeed in Corrigan Park in Belfast. Ruairi McNamee’s goal helped Offaly go in front 1-8 to 0-4 at the interval. Antrim fought back to trail 1-11 to 0-11 entering injury-time at the end of the second half, Bernard Allen then pouncing for the second goal that rounded off Offaly’s success.

The outcomes see Cavan and Offaly join yesterday’s victors Fermanagh and Down at the summit early on in Division 3. Cavan entertain Tipperary next weekend while Offaly are at home to Fermanagh.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Cavan boss Mickey Graham. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Cavan benefited from their early dominance in Mullingar, ahead 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time and stretching 0-9 to 0-3 clear in the second half. Westmeath received a lifeline with Ronan Wallace’s 55th minute goal and a pair of Lorcan Dolan points left them one adrift.

But Cavan steadied themselves with three unanswered scores from Oisin Brady, Ciarán Brady and Padraig Faulkner, a late John Heslin free was Westmeath’s solitary response.

Raymond Galligan notched 0-3 for the winners while there was two points apiece for Oisin Brady, Ryan O’Neill and Dara McVeety.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Westmeath's John Heslin and Cavan's Killian Clarke. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Leitrim are the early pace-setters in Division 4 as they amassed 3-18 in the process of defeating Waterford by 16 points in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Andy Moran’s team were in control to go top of the basement division with Laois joining them on two points after their 2-11 to 0-11 success away to Sligo today in Markievicz Park.

With draws played out yesterday between Carlow and Wicklow, and London against Wexford, today’s winners are at the head of the fourth tier. Laois host Wexford next weekend while Leitrim travel to play London.

James Crombie / INPHO Leitrim boss Andy Moran (file photo). James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Leitrim trailed 0-8 to 0-7 at the break against the Deise but dominated their opponents to win the second half by 3-10 to 0-4. Jack Heslin in the 55th minute, Tom Prior in the 60th minute and Keith Beirne in the 78th minute, were responsible for the goals that created a major gap on the scoreboard at the finish.

Eoin Lowry and Lee Walker raised the green flags for Laois in their victory over Sligo, Paul Kingston hitting 0-6 for the winners.

