Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 August 2022
Cavani joins Gattuso's Valencia

He’ll play for the Spanish side for the next two seasons.

By AFP Monday 29 Aug 2022, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,094 Views 1 Comment
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani during a game against USA in June.
Image: Nick Tre. Smith
Image: Nick Tre. Smith

FORME MANCHESTER UNITED striker Edinson Cavani has signed a two season deal to play for Valencia, the Spanish top flight club said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan was a free agent after leaving Manchester United, who he joined from Paris Saint-Germain where he scored 200 goals.

“Valencia CF have reached an agreement to sign Edinson Cavani for the next two seasons until the 13th of June 2024,” the club said announcing the news.

Cavani has also scored 58 goals in 133 appearances for Uruguay, and has expressed his desire to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Valencia are coached by Italy’s Gennaro Gattuso, who won the Italian Cup with Napoli in 2020.

Valencia finished ninth in La Liga last season and lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Betis on penalties.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Read next:

