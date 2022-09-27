Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Advertisement

Lamb wonder-catch seals Cowboys win over Giants

The catch-of-the-season contender helped the Cowboys beat the Giants 23-16.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 7:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,312 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5877012
Image: Frank Franklin II
Image: Frank Franklin II

CEEDEE LAMB SNAGGED a catch-of-the-season contender as the Dallas Cowboys came from behind to defeat the New York Giants 23-16 in a hard-fought divisional battle on Monday.

Cowboys receiver Lamb plucked a one-handed touchdown reception at the back of the end zone from quarterback Cooper Rush’s pass to help Dallas into a 20-13 lead at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Lamb’s go-ahead touchdown atoned for a blunder in the first half, when the wide-open Cowboys receiver dropped an easy pass that should have ended in a 52-yard touchdown.

Instead, the Cowboys headed into half-time with only a slender 6-3 lead after two Brett Maher field goals either side of a 42-yard three-pointer from the Giants’ Graham Gano.

The Giants threatened to make Dallas pay for Lamb’s missed touchdown after the break, with Gano kicking them level with a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley then produced a dynamic 36-yard rush for a touchdown to give New York a 13-6 lead.

But the Cowboys responded impressively, with Rush leading the team on a 75-yard drive that ended with running back Ezekiel Elliott barreling over for a touchdown from one-yard to make it 13-13 at the end of the third quarter.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Lamb then hauled in his wonder-catch after an 89-yard drive to give Dallas the lead at 20-13, and after the Cowboys forced a stop from the Giants on the next drive, they went back down the field and stretched their lead with a Maher field goal to make it 23-13.

Gano reduced the deficit with a 51-yard field goal, but Dallas’s Trevon Diggs snared an interception inside the final two minutes to effectively seal victory.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie