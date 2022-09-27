Lamb wonder-catch seals Cowboys win over Giants

CEEDEE LAMB SNAGGED a catch-of-the-season contender as the Dallas Cowboys came from behind to defeat the New York Giants 23-16 in a hard-fought divisional battle on Monday.
Cowboys receiver Lamb plucked a one-handed touchdown reception at the back of the end zone from quarterback Cooper Rush’s pass to help Dallas into a 20-13 lead at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
CEEDEE LAMB ONE-HANDED FOR THE LEAD 😱 @_CeeDeeThree— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2022
📺: #DALvsNYG on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D62zaILv7u pic.twitter.com/p8ZJTYNkyv
Lamb’s go-ahead touchdown atoned for a blunder in the first half, when the wide-open Cowboys receiver dropped an easy pass that should have ended in a 52-yard touchdown.
Instead, the Cowboys headed into half-time with only a slender 6-3 lead after two Brett Maher field goals either side of a 42-yard three-pointer from the Giants’ Graham Gano.
The Giants threatened to make Dallas pay for Lamb’s missed touchdown after the break, with Gano kicking them level with a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley then produced a dynamic 36-yard rush for a touchdown to give New York a 13-6 lead.
But the Cowboys responded impressively, with Rush leading the team on a 75-yard drive that ended with running back Ezekiel Elliott barreling over for a touchdown from one-yard to make it 13-13 at the end of the third quarter.
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
Lamb then hauled in his wonder-catch after an 89-yard drive to give Dallas the lead at 20-13, and after the Cowboys forced a stop from the Giants on the next drive, they went back down the field and stretched their lead with a Maher field goal to make it 23-13.
Gano reduced the deficit with a 51-yard field goal, but Dallas’s Trevon Diggs snared an interception inside the final two minutes to effectively seal victory.
COMMENTS