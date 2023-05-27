Five-star Celtic sign off in style over Aberdeen

CELTIC BOUNCED BACK from a three-game winless run to thrash Aberdeen 5-0 on Saturday on the day they lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu both scored twice as the Hoops warmed up for next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, where they could complete a domestic treble against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Tottenham and his side showed why the Australian is in demand.

Postecoglou has won four of the five trophies available during his time at Celtic Park.

The Scottish champions were more like their old selves after coming off the boil since sealing the title earlier this month.

“Champions again because of this incredible group of players,” said Postecoglou.

Advertisement

“We’ve got one more to go (in the cup final) because we never stop.”

Furuhashi produced two predatory finishes in the space of five first half minutes to put Celtic in command.

The Japanese then gave Postecoglou an injury scare ahead of the cup final as he limped off early in the second-half.

But after Carl Starfelt headed in the third, Furuhashi’s replacement Oh struck twice in the final 10 minutes.

Fashion Sakala scored twice for Rangers in a 3-0 win at St. Mirren to ensure Michael Beale’s men finished just seven points behind their Glasgow rivals.

Hearts held on for a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby to secure European football next season.

Yutaro Oda fired Hearts into a ninth-minute lead.

But the game swung in the visitors favour when Alex Cochrane was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity and Kevin Nisbet levelled from the resulting free-kick.

Will Fish hit the post late on for Hibs, but they had to settle for fifth and hope Celtic win the Scottish Cup to reach the Europa Conference League next season.

Fourth-placed Hearts are guaranteed at least a place in the Conference League but will move up to the Europa League if Celtic beat Inverness at Hampden.

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!