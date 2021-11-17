Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

Celtic ‘astonishingly treated’ by government over Covid-19

Chairman Ian Bankier thinks the club was singled out for harsh treatment by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following a player’s breach of quarantine rules.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 4:51 PM
5 minutes ago 207 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5604466
Celtic chairman Ian Bankier (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Celtic chairman Ian Bankier (file pic).
Celtic chairman Ian Bankier (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHAIRMAN IAN Bankier claimed Celtic were “astonishingly treated” by the Scottish Government during last season’s Covid-19 issues.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the postponement of the Parkhead club’s next two games at the start of 2020/21 campaign when Boli Bolingoli went to Spain then featured against Kilmarnock after ignoring quarantine rules on his return.

Aberdeen had three games delayed after eight first-team members visited a bar, where two contracted the virus and Sturgeon warned that the postponement of the clubs’ matches should be seen as a “yellow card” to Scottish football

After a tumultuous season Celtic had lost the cinch Premiership title for the first time in 10 years to rivals Rangers with manager Neil Lennon departing in February.

Speaking during the question and answer section of the club’s AGM at Celtic Park, Bankier was asked if Celtic were treated fairly by Scottish FA and Scottish Government.

He said: “Oh I’m in, I’m in no doubt that we had the worst rub of the green that you could possibly imagine.

“You couldn’t have written it down on a piece of paper the number of things that went wrong.

“I think we were astonishingly treated by the Scottish Government. We were the only employer in Scotland to be given sanctions for an employee breaching rules.

“That was the start of the downward slide, or the loss of momentum early last season, where we and Aberdeen were banned from playing for two games.

“It stopped the momentum.

“We also had an undue course of luck in terms of injuries through international breaks.

“We had James Forrest out, we had a lot of things go wrong. What’s going to go wrong next, it almost was.

“It was terrible, absolutely terrible, but I’m not shying away from the fact that there were other aspects of the season where we just might have done a bit better, but we didn’t do.

“But yeah, I’m absolutely a supporter on that.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Asked from the body of the hall what he had done about it at that time, Bankier was less bullish.

He replied: “Well, if the First Minister of Scotland stands up and says I want a red card or a yellow card to be shown to Celtic Football Club, what is it you do?

“So, do you take them on?

“We made our views really clear to the Scottish FA, which is our conduit for communication.

“If you go toe-to-toe with an organisation with the scale, breadth and power of a government, you will almost certainly make things a lot worse, therefore we chose not to do that.

“We had to get back to playing our games.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie