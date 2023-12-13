Celtic end Champions League campaign with last-gasp winner against Feyenoord

Celtic 2

Feyenoord 1

GUSTAF LAGERBIELKE WAS the unlikely hero as Celtic finally ended their long wait for a Champions League win amid late drama in their dead rubber against Feyenoord at Parkhead.

Luis Palma’s 33rd-minute penalty put the home side on track after the impressive Liam Scales had been brought down, but the Dutch champions levelled through Yankuba Minteh in the 82nd minute.

However, substitute Lagerbielke headed home his first Celtic goal in stoppage time on his first appearance since September to earn a 2-1 victory. The Sweden centre-back nodded in from close range following Matt O’Riley’s exquisite cross as Celtic maintained pressure following a corner.

Advertisement

It was Celtic’s first Champions League group stage win in 16 matches since they beat Anderlecht six years ago during Brendan Rodgers’ first spell in charge and their first at home since defeating Ajax in October 2013.

The dramatic finale livened up a previously flat home support and ensured Group E bottom side Celtic doubled last year’s two-point tally.

Celtic got the breakthrough when Ramiz Zerrouki pulled down Scales as Feyenoord defended a corner. The visitors protested vehemently, but French referee Benoit Batien had not needed VAR to spot the offence and replays backed his decision. Palma kept his cool to convert after the furore.

The visitors levelled eight minutes from time when the ball broke for Minteh in the left channel and the substitute had time and space to fire home from 10 yards.

Two Hart saves and a Scales block prevented Celtic from falling behind before Callum McGregor struck the crossbar from 30 yards.

It looked like another late hard luck story for Celtic until Lagerbielke’s winner sparked jubilation with several supporters running on to the pitch to celebrate. One sparked an angry response from Rodgers as the manager ran up the touchline to berate the fan as he was led away by stewards.

Group E’s other game was a meeting of the two sides who had already secured their place in the last 16, as goals from Antoine Griezmann and Lino gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Lazio and secured top spot at their visitors’ expense.

Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Porto reached the Champions League last 16 as Galeno netted a double and veteran Pepe scored in a 5-3 victory in their winner-takes-all clash with Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.