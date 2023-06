JUST OVER FOUR years since leaving them for Leicester City, Brendan Rodgers is back as Celtic manager.

The Antrim man has agreed a three-year deal to succeed the recently-appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Rodgers won seven trophies in his first spell in charge at the club and while the circumstances surrounding his departure were controversial and turned many fans against him, the appointment is a significant signal of intent by the Celtic board.

More to follow….