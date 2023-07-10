Celtic captain signs new five-year deal

CAPTAIN CALLUM MCGREGOR has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic and is targeting more success under returning boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 30-year-old Scotland midfielder’s new deal – which comes after recent contract extensions for both Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda – will see him remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2028.

McGregor came through the youth ranks at Celtic and has spent over 20 years with the club, winning 20 trophies to date including a record five domestic trebles.

Rodgers returned to the Hoops hot seat following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham after winning the treble, and McGregor is hoping to keep the trophies coming.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s amazing to extend my stay at the club. As I’ve touched on before, this club means so much to me and the success that we’ve had over the past few seasons has cemented that.

“I feel like the club’s in a great place to move forward as well, and when they came and asked me to extend my stay I was absolutely delighted.

“Brendan’s a top manager and I had the pleasure of working with him before and seeing what he did with that group of players, especially a young, hungry group similar to ourselves, and the way he progressed us and took us on.”

Rodgers described McGregor as a “great man” and the “heartbeat” of the side.

He said: “It’s amazing news for the club, for the supporters and for the players, but as a manager it’s extra special to have someone of that quality captain the team.

“Callum’s just such an inspirational player and I’m absolutely delighted to working with him again.

“He’s the heartbeat of this team. He’s taken on the responsibility of being captain of a worldwide institution with great effect and we’ll look to continue that development.

“At 30 years of age he’s still got a lot that he can win and still lots of improvements to make, and I know that he’s hungry to do that.”