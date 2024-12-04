Celtic cement grip on Scottish title race, Rangers hit 6

REO HATATE’S superb strike fired Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to a 1-0 win against title rivals Aberdeen, while Rangers powered to a 6-0 rout of Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Japan midfielder Hatate ended Aberdeen’s stubborn resistance when he evaded the offside trap to meet Greg Taylor’s pass with a blistering half-volley in the 78th minute at Pittodrie.

Brendan Rodgers’ side sit seven points above second-placed Aberdeen and also hold a game in hand over their nearest challengers.

The game was played in heavy rain and wind speeds of close to 50 miles per hour, but Celtic’s title defence could not be blown off course.

Celtic’s 13th win from 14 league games this term underlined the gulf in class behind the Parkhead outfit and the rest of the Premiership.

Aberdeen had matched Celtic for the first 11 games of the league campaign, with both teams’ only dropped points coming in their 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

But Jimmy Thelin’s spluttering side had picked up just two points from three consecutive away games before Celtic shattered the hosts’ 14-match winning run at Pittodrie.

Celtic’s Glasgow rivals Rangers remain 11 points adrift of the leaders despite crushing Kilmarnock 6-0.

Rangers captain James Tavernier netted from close range in the 37th minute at Ibrox.

Three goals in eight second-half minutes from Brazilian striker Danilo, Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane and Czech Republic winger Vaclav Cerny put the result beyond doubt.

Substitute Cyriel Dessers added a double for good measure as third-placed Rangers finally delivered the entertainment value they had been accused of lacking by their frustrated fans.

Lyall Cameron hit a second-half double as Dundee leapfrogged faltering Motherwell to move into fifth place with a 4-1 victory at Dens Park.

