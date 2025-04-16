All Blacks star Rieko Ioane to join Leinster next season

THE BLUES OF New Zealand have announced that All Blacks star centre Rieko Ioane will join Leinster next season.

28-year-old Ioane is set to arrive in Leinster at the end of this year for a short-term stint, essentially replacing All Blacks team-mate Jordie Barrett who is currently on a similar deal at Leinster.

Like Barrett before him, Ioane has taken up the sabbatical clause in his contract with New Zealand Rugby to accept a deal in Leinster.

More to follow…

