All Blacks star Rieko Ioane to join Leinster next season
THE BLUES OF New Zealand have announced that All Blacks star centre Rieko Ioane will join Leinster next season.
28-year-old Ioane is set to arrive in Leinster at the end of this year for a short-term stint, essentially replacing All Blacks team-mate Jordie Barrett who is currently on a similar deal at Leinster.
Like Barrett before him, Ioane has taken up the sabbatical clause in his contract with New Zealand Rugby to accept a deal in Leinster.
More to follow…
