Wednesday 11 May 2022
Celtic clinch 52nd Scottish title and book place in Champions League group stage

Ange Postecoglou’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Dundee to win a 10th league title in 11 years.

By AFP Wednesday 11 May 2022, 9:37 PM
5,950 Views 13 Comments
Georgios Giakoumakis (right) was on target for Celtic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CELTIC SECURED A 52nd Scottish league title on Wednesday despite being held 1-1 by Dundee United.

Ange Postecoglou’s men only needed a point to win a 10th league title in 11 years as they also booked their place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

The Hoops realistically already had the title sewn up as they began the evening with a six-point lead over Rangers and a 20-goal superior goal difference with two games remaining.

Postecoglou was plucked from Yokohama Marinos when Eddie Howe turned his back on Celtic’s offer a year ago.

The Australian has overseen a remarkable turnaround between the Glasgow giants, as Celtic finished a distant 25 points behind Rangers last season.

After losing three of their first six games, Celtic are now unbeaten in 31 in the league.

But they dropped points for just the third time in 2022 at Tannadice.

Georgios Giakoumakis’ towering header early in the second half put the visitors on course for another three points.

But on-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt’s sensational strike earned United a crucial point in their battle for European football.

Daizen Maeda missed a glorious chance to win the title in style in stoppage time, but a draw was enough to spark celebrations among the travelling support. 

Meanwhile Rangers recorded a 4-1 win over Ross County in their final league outing of the season at Ibrox.

With appearances in both the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals to look forward to, Rangers enjoyed a momentum building win thanks to goals from Scott Wright, James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala and Amad Diallo.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

