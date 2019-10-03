This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic avenge Champions League exit against Cluj

Cluj’s return to Glasgow did not live up to their 4-3 win in August.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 10:03 PM
18 minutes ago 916 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4836575
Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi
Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi
Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi

CELTIC GAINED REVENGE for their Champions League exit to Cluj as Neil Lennon’s side got their Europa League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over the same opponents.

Romanian champions Cluj knocked their Scottish counterparts out in Champions League qualification, with a remarkable 4-3 victory at Celtic Park seeing them progress 5-4 on aggregate.

Cluj met their match in the form of Slavia Prague in the final play-off round, dropping into Europa League Group E, winning their opening fixture against Lazio.

Their return to Glasgow was not so triumphant, however, as Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi sent Celtic to the top of the group.

Celtic, who drew 1-1 with Rennes in their first outing, were swiftly out of the blocks and Edouard marked a strong start with the opener in the 20th minute. 

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker scored against Cluj in the extraordinary second leg in August and proved the bane of the visitors’ defence again when he headed home Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo’s cross.

Fraser Forster looked to have gifted Cluj an equaliser when he parried a free-kick straight to Mario Rondon, but Kevin Boli was in an offside position as he tucked in from his team-mate’s pass.

And Elyounoussi doubled Celtic’s lead just before the hour, netting his first Hoops goal with a tidy finish into the bottom-right corner.

Cluj pushed back, but Forster kept them at bay with a fine save from Ciprian Deac as Celtic got a first win of the group stage.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie