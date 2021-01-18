BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Celtic confirm second coronavirus case as Lennon blasts 'hypocrisy'

The manager and 13 players were forced to self-isolate for draws against Hibernian and Livingston in the past week.

By AFP Monday 18 Jan 2021, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,096 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5328490
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Image: PA
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Image: PA

CELTIC CONFIRMED a second player had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after a much-criticised training camp in Dubai but manager Neil Lennon hit back angrily at what he labelled “hypocrisy” over the trip.

Lennon and 13 players were forced to self-isolate for draws against Hibernian and Livingston in the past week after Christopher Jullien tested positive on the squad’s return to Glasgow.

More dropped points realistically ended the Hoops’ hopes of winning a record 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title as they are now 21 points behind Rangers, albeit with three games in hand.

Chief executive Peter Lawwell admitted the trip was “a mistake” and apologised to fans last week.

However, Lennon hit back ahead of his return to the dugout for another meeting with Livingston on Wednesday.

“Another player has been deemed positive, it is someone who is self-isolating,” he said.

“Everyone is negative bar two players. I think that is remarkable and blows out the water the way the trip has been portrayed in certain quarters of the media, by certain pundits and by certain government officials as well.

“We didn’t abuse any ‘privilege’, we did the right things, we were totally professional.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those to criticise the trip, which took place with the country under tough restrictions to tackle soaring Covid-19 infection rates.

Pictures of Lennon and club captain Scott Brown drinking beer by a pool shortly after a 1-0 defeat to Rangers on January 2 also sparked fans’ anger in what has been a disastrous season on and off the field for Celtic.

“We had a little drink in the afternoon on the day off, completely allowed, no law-breaking. But we come back to this barrage of absolute hypocrisy,” added Lennon.

Lennon also addressed comments made by former Celtic striker Andy Walker who, speaking in his role as a pundit, criticised the club for “dismal governance” over the trip, which he labelled “a jolly”.

He said: “You can’t go on a public platform and spread lies and insults about my professionalism, my players’ professionalism.

“About 70-80 percent of the group are teetotal and you know the inference and innuendo that he is making. It is not a stag do, it isn’t an ’18-30′ even though it has been portrayed like that.

“We went out there with the best intentions. The lads had one day off and they are entitled to a bit of down time.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie