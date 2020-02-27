This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Abject Celtic crash out of Europa League after late collapse against less-than great Danes

Odsonne Edouard scored from the penalty spot to level the tie with seven minutes left. And then everything fell apart for Neil Lennon’s side.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,479 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5025213
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

PEP BIEL AND Dame N’Doye struck late to earn Copenhagen a dramatic 3-1 away win over Celtic that completed a 4-2 aggregate victory in the Europa League’s round of 32.

Michael Santos, who replaced the injured Mikkel Kaufmann in the first half at Parkhead on Thursday, scored the opening goal in the 51st minute when he was on hand to capitalise on a pair of defensive errors.

Celtic levelled when Ragnar Sigurdsson handled the ball in the box and Odsonne Edouard’s Panenka penalty beat goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

But Biel broke the hosts’ hearts in the 85th minute while N’Doye then made sure of Copenhagen’s progress to the last 16 by finishing well with two minutes left, with the draw for the next round set to be made on Friday.

- Omni 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie