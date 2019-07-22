This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Change in format as Irish province's fixtures for Celtic Cup announced

The joint IRFU/WRU development competition kicks off at the end of next month.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 22 Jul 2019, 12:44 PM
38 minutes ago 1,448 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4734255

LEINSTER WILL BEGIN the defence of their Celtic Cup title when they travel to face Cardiff Blues next month as the joint IRFU/WRU development competition featuring Irish provinces and Welsh regions returns for a second season.

The eastern province’s ‘A’ side won the inaugural Celtic Cup with victory over Scarlets last October, and the fixtures for the 2019 edition of the competition have been confirmed today.

Shane Daly and Jimmy O’Brien Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien and Shane Daly of Munster in action during last year's 'A' inter-pro. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In a change to last year’s format, this year’s Celtic Cup is a straight league format with each team playing seven games and the top two ranked sides advancing to the final on Saturday 12 October. 

On the opening weekend, Cardiff host Leinster, Munster face Ospreys at Musgrave Park, Ulster travel to Scarlets and Connacht go head-to-head with the Dragons. 

There will be three rounds of inter-provincial derbies with Leinster travelling to Cork to face their southern rivals on Friday 6 September, while Ulster will host Connacht. 

“The Celtic Cup delivered a lot of what we had hoped it would,” David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said. 

The players got exposed to the week to week preparation and recovery that senior professional players must manage and took a huge amount of learnings from those experiences.

“From a coaching perspective, the competition simulated the challenges and pressures of preparing and developing a group of players while seeking improvement in performance each week.

“The Celtic Cup also plays an important role in the development of our support staff and that of our referees.”

Last season, the likes of Jack Dunne, Scott Penny, Ryan Baird, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes , Colm de Buitlear, Robert Balacoune and Bruce Houston featured in the Celtic Cup for their respective provinces before winning senior caps in the Guinness Pro14.  

2019 Celtic Cup fixtures:

23-25 August

  • Cardiff Blues v Leinster
  • Munster v Ospreys
  • Scarlets v Ulster
  • Connacht v Dragons

30 Aug-1 Sep

  • Leinster v Scarlets
  • Dragons v Munster
  • Ulster v Cardiff Blues
  • Ospreys v Connacht

6-8 September

  • Munster v Leinster
  • Ulster v Connacht
  • Cardiff Blues v Dragons
  • Scarlets v Ospreys

13-15 September

  • Connacht v Munster
  • Leinster v Ulster
  • Dragons v Scarlets
  • Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

20-22 September

  • Ospreys v Leinster
  • Munster v Cardiff Blues
  • Dragons v Ulster
  • Connacht v Scarlets

27-29   September

  • Leinster v Dragons
  • Scarlets v Munster
  • Ulster v Ospreys
  • Cardiff Blues v Connacht

4-6 October

  •  Connacht v Leinster
  • Ulster v Munster
  • Cardiff Blues v Scarlets
  • Dragons v Ospreys

Saturday 12 October

  • Celtic Cup final. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie