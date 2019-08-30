Irish provinces name teams for second round of Celtic Cup action

Ben Healy will be hoping to impress for Munster 'A'.

ALL FOUR PROVINCES have named their ‘A’ teams for the second round of Celtic Cup action, with Leinster, Ulster and Connacht all hoping to build on their opening weekend wins.

After drawing 20-20 with Ospreys Development in Cork last week, Munster have included eight academy players in their side to play Dragons on Friday night, including Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Jonathan Wren and Ben Healy among others.

Hooker Scott Buckley captains the southern province for tonight’s game at Rodney Parade [KO 7pm], while Leinster’s title defence continues against Scarlets ‘A’ at Donnybrook on Saturday evening [KO 5.30pm].

After an emphatic victory at Cardiff Blues in round one, Leinster welcome back a host of senior-capped players this weekend, including Hugo Keenan who scored the winning try for Leo Cullen’s side in Canada last Saturday.

The Ireland sevens international starts at fullback for the eastern province, with Harry Byrne set for further game-time at 10 and Rónan Kelleher named to captain Noel McNamara’s men at hooker.

Connacht, meanwhile, have made four changes from the side that beat Dragons ‘A’ last weekend for Saturday’s clash against Ospreys in Wales [KO 12pm], with Cillian Gallagher captaining the side from the back row.

Cillian Gallagher captains Connacht Eagles. Source: Jean Francois Basset/INPHO

Three of those changes are in the pack where there’s a start for summer arrival Rory Burke and Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner Dylan Tierney-Martin in the front row, while Cormac Daly is named in the second row alongside Niall Murray.

The final change is at scrum-half where Aran Hehir steps in for the Eagles.

Finally, 14 of Ulster’s starting team for tomorrow’s visit of Cardiff Blues to Malone RFC [KO 7.30pm] are in the province’s academy or sub-academy, with last season’s Ulster club player of the year, Ross Adair, the exception.

Leinster (v Scarlets):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Niall Comerford

13. Gavin Mullin

12. Liam Turner

11. Jack Kelly

10. Harry Byrne

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Michael Milne

2. Rónan Kelleher (captain)

3. Jack Aungier

4. Cian Prendergast

5. Oisín Dowling

6. Martin Moloney

7. Mark Hernan

8. Ronan Foley.

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Marcus Hannan

18. Charlie Ward

19. Ronan Watters

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Cormac Foley

22. Paddy McKenzie

23. Adam La Grue.

Munster (v Dragons):

15. Rob Hedderman

14. Matt Bowen

13. Louis Bruce

12. Alan Tynan

11. Jonathan Wren

10. Ben Healy

9. Jack Stafford

1. James French

2. Scott Buckley (captain)

3. Corrie Barrett

4. Kevin Seymour

5. Paddy Kelly

6. David Hyland

7. Jack Daly

8. Cian Hurley.

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Aaron Hennessy

18. James Kendrick

19. Conor Mitchell

20. Charlie O’Doherty

21. Jack Crowley

22. Pa Ryan.

Ulster (v Cardiff Blues):

15. Conor Rankin

14. Ethan McIlroy

13. Ross Adair

12. Hayden Hyde

11. Graham Curtis

10. Bruce Houston

9. Nathan Doak

1. Callum Reid

2. Tom Stewart

3. Peter Cooper

4. Matthew Dalton

5. Jack Regan

6. Joe Dunleavy

7. David McCann (captain)

8. Azur Allison.

Replacements:

16. Claytan Milligan

17. Paul Mullen

18. Jonny Blair

19. JJ McKee

20. Matthew Agnew

21. Aaron Hall

22. Lewis Finlay

23. Greg Hutley.

Connacht (v Ospreys):

15. Conor Hayes

14. Hugh Lane

13. Seán O’Brien

12. Luke Carty

11. Peter Sullivan

10. Conor Dean

9. Aran Hehir

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Rory Burke

4. Niall Murray

5. Cormac Daly

6. Cillian Gallagher (captain)

7. Seán Masterson

8. Mikey Wilson.

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson

17. Conor Maguire

18. Ryan Lomas

19. Gavin Meagher

20. Hubert Costello

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen

23. Oran McNulty.

