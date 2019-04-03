This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic close in on eighth straight Scottish Premiership title as Rangers ease to victory

Timothy Weah and Ryan Christie were on target for Celtic to secure a 2-0 win over St Mirren.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,079 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4576022
Ryan Christie celebrates after finding the target for Celtic.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Ryan Christie celebrates after finding the target for Celtic.
Ryan Christie celebrates after finding the target for Celtic.
Image: Ian Rutherford

CELTIC TOOK ANOTHER step closer to an eighth straight Scottish Premiership title, but made hard work of overcoming relegation threatened St Mirren 2-0.

Timothy Weah headed in the opener after 14 minutes before Buddies goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky saved an Olivier Ntcham penalty.

And the visitors did not seal the points until five minutes from time when Ryan Christie’s strike maintained Celtic’s 13-point lead at the top of the table with just six games remaining.

Rangers at least increased their grip on second place by bouncing back from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Celtic with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Hearts at Ibrox.

Jermain Defoe, deputising for the suspended Alfredo Morelos after his fifth red card of the season at the weekend, opened the scoring and Connor Goldson put Rangers two ahead inside 21 minutes.

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Scott Arfield celebrates scoring Rangers' third goal. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Scott Arfield finished off the contest two minutes after the break as Steven Gerrard’s men opened up an eight-point lead over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock were held 0-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road as the Edinburgh side secured their place in the top six for the final five games of the season.

Aberdeen moved level on points with Killie in the battle for third as Niall McGinn scored twice in the final 19 minutes to secure a 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Dundee remain two points behind St. Mirren at the bottom of the table as they lost 2-0 at St Johnstone and Hamilton are also still in the relegation battle after a 2-0 defeat at Livingston. 

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie