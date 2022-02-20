Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 20 February 2022
Greece forward Giakoumakis grabs hat-trick as Celtic extend lead after Rangers blunder

Celtic edged out Dundee by 3-2 to stay ahead of their Scottish Premiership rivals.

By AFP Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 5:49 PM
GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS HIT a hat-trick as Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-2 win over Dundee after title rivals Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic were rocked when Danny Mullen put bottom-of-the-table Dundee ahead in the 26th minute at Parkhead.

Giakoumakis scored twice in four minutes before the break, only for Ryan Sweeney to head Dundee’s equaliser on the hour.

In a tense finale, Greece forward Giakoumakis fired in the winner in the 86th minute.

That was enough for Celtic to move three points clear of second-placed Rangers, who had slipped up just hours earlier.

Rangers came back to earth following their heroics against Borussia Dortmund as they were held at Tannadice.

The Scottish champions, who pulled off a stunning 4-2 win at Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday, were left frustrated after missing the chance to keep pace with Celtic at the top.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s team fell behind to a first-half goal from United defender Ross Graham.

Despite dominating the second half, Rangers could only manage a Joe Aribo equaliser that was little consolation when Celtic won later in the day.

“I think in the first half we were good; not dominating but good. Second half was only one way and once we scored the first goal you see the momentum was for us,” Van Bronckhorst said.

“Twenty-nine chances we created, which is enough to win. We didn’t take them and that is why we lost points.”

– © AFP 2022

