Arne Engels denies Dundee at the death as Celtic salvage point

ARNE ENGELS CONVERTED a stoppage-time penalty to deny Dundee a first home victory over Celtic for 37 years.

Aaron Donnelly looked set to displace Tommy Coyne as the last Dundee player to net a winner against Celtic at Dens Park until substitute Engels sealed a 3-3 draw after Mo Sylla had been penalised for handball.

It was the third time the William Hill Premiership leaders had dropped points inside a month but they moved 16 ahead of Rangers, who host Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

There was little sign of an upset for most of the first half after former Dundee captain Luke McCowan headed an early opener but the game was transformed after Oluwaseun Adewumi equalised on a 41st-minute breakaway.

Celtic were briefly back in front shortly after the interval when Yang Hyun-jun netted his first goal of the season but Dundee were quickly level through Cameron Carter-Vickers’ own goal.

The hosts seized the initiative and Northern Ireland international Donnelly made their pressure count when he headed home in the 78th minute in his second appearance since returning on loan from Nottingham Forest.

But there was another twist in a thrilling encounter after Sylla was penalised for handball moments after coming close to Dundee’s fourth.

Celtic's Yang Hyun-Jun celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The visitors went in front in the fifth minute after Greg Taylor marked his 200th Celtic appearance by delivering a perfect cross for McCowan to head into the far corner. The midfielder’s celebrations were muted.

Dundee had previously had a chance when Donnelly’s up-and-under throw-in bounced into Celtic’s six-yard box. Kasper Schmeichel saved Simon Murray’s glancing header on his line.

However, Donnelly’s next attempt at a long throw failed to make the penalty box and led to a Celtic chance on the break. Adam Idah lacked conviction when running on to Kyogo Furuhashi’s tempting low cross and the ball fizzed out of the danger zone.

Celtic looked in control and were creating chances. Paulo Bernardo headed off the bar and McCowan forced a diving save from Trevor Carson.

The hosts levelled out of the blue after breaking quickly following a Celtic corner.

Murray burst forward from the edge of his box and Finlay Robertson set Adewumi up to run at Alistair Johnston. The Burnley loanee curled a shot into the bottom corner as he ran into the box.

Celtic went back in front in the 53rd minute when Yang netted only his second goal in 49 appearances for the club.

The goal originated from a low cross from Furuhashi, who was again playing in a position towards the right wing. The ball spun up off Carson’s hand as he prevented Idah getting there and Yang showed desire to win the loose ball and head home.

Dundee were level again a minute later. Murray outmuscled Auston Trusty and sent Josh Mulligan sprinting into the box. Carter-Vickers slid in to block the wing-back’s low cross but diverted it inside Schmeichel’s near post.

The home side took belief from their second equaliser and created a series of chances. Adewumi and Robertson came close from long range and Ethan Ingram headed just wide from Mulligan’s cross before Cesar Garza shot well over from a half-chance.

In a sign of the way the game was going, Brendan Rodgers used all five of his substitutions before Tony Docherty made his first.

Docherty’s team were ahead before that change after Donnelly rose well at the back post to head Robertson’s corner into the top corner.

Dundee looked like seeing the game out until Don Robertson pointed to the spot and Engels sent Carson the wrong way three minutes into time added on.