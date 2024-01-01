Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kyogo Furuhashi (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
omission

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi left out of Japan squad, Hoops pair included

Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have been called up.
0
825
1 hour ago

CELTIC HAVE seen two players called up to Japan’s Asian Cup squad but not top goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi.

Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have both been included in the squad.

Hatate has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on 25 October but was back on the bench for Celtic’s win over Rangers on Saturday.

Japan open their Qatar campaign against Vietnam on 14 January and finish the group stage on 24 January. 16 teams go into the knockout stages ahead of the final on 10 February.

South Korea pair Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun are also going to the tournament.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     