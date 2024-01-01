Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi left out of Japan squad, Hoops pair included

CELTIC HAVE seen two players called up to Japan’s Asian Cup squad but not top goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi.

Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have both been included in the squad.

Hatate has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on 25 October but was back on the bench for Celtic’s win over Rangers on Saturday.

Japan open their Qatar campaign against Vietnam on 14 January and finish the group stage on 24 January. 16 teams go into the knockout stages ahead of the final on 10 February.

South Korea pair Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun are also going to the tournament.