Thursday 28 February, 2019
Edouard's 90th-minute winner sees Neil Lennon make the perfect start at Celtic against Hearts

Damien Duff was in the dugout at Tynecastle as Celtic secured a dramatic win on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,094 Views 9 Comments
Celtic's players celebrate after full-time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Celtic's players celebrate after full-time.
Celtic's players celebrate after full-time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NEIL LENNON’S SECOND tenure in charge at Celtic got off to the perfect start on Wednesday night, as the Hoops saw off Hearts 2-1.

Odsonne Edouard’s volley in the final minute of normal time secured all three points, as the visitors to Tynecastle Park maintained their eight-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

James Forrest broke the deadlock before Jamie Brandon was sent off for Hearts for an elbow. Oliver Bozanic equalised from the penalty spot after Kristoffer Ajer fouled Arnaud Djoum.

However Edouard proved the match-winner in the dying stages, slamming home a dramatic winner to spark scenes of incredible celebration from the travelling Celtic supporters.

“I’m ecstatic, it’s a great win,” said Lennon after full-time.

“We might have made more of the game at times, but we put a quality ball in the box with the goal, and I can’t thank the players enough for the win. Their mentality was great and it’s a great psychological win.”

Lennon praised his assistant John Kennedy and first team coach Damien Duff in the aftermath of the late win on Wednesday.

“The supporters have been brilliant, it’s been a difficult couple of days for the players, and for the fans too.

“I need to give a huge amount of credit to John and Damien, they can take as much credit for the win tonight as anyone.”

