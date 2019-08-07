This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic grab priceless away goal but are held in Romania

James Forrest opened his goal account for the new season with a fine first-half strike in the Bhoys’ 1-1 draw at CFR Cluj.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 9:35 PM
6 minutes ago 264 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4756710
James Forrest celebrates scoring for Celtic.
Image: Mircea Rosca
James Forrest celebrates scoring for Celtic.
James Forrest celebrates scoring for Celtic.
Image: Mircea Rosca

JAMES FORREST’S SCORED an equaliser as Celtic came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw in their Champions League qualifying third round match against CFR Cluj.

Neil Lennon’s men fell behind after 28 minutes in Transylvania, where they came up against a physical Cluj side that proved dangerous on the break.

But Celtic recovered quickly after falling behind and Forrest’s composure in front of goal helped to earn them a result that puts them in control ahead of the return fixture on Scottish soil on 13 August.

The Bhoys face a trip to Motherwell in domestic action before then and Lennon will be glad to have emerged from this game with a positive result, although he will have to check on the fitness of Jozo Simunovic after he left the field with an injury.

Odsonne Edouard drove a raking shot towards goal after four minutes that Cluj goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis got down well to save.

Celtic were just about on top after 26 minutes when Cluj burst forward with a sweeping counter-attack and Mario Rondon slid the ball between Scott Bain’s legs and into the net.

The visitors did not lose their composure, instead piecing together a neat passing move after 37 minutes that culminated in Forrest drilling a low shot in off the post.

Bain made a superb one-handed save to keep Celtic on terms when Billel Omrani struck a close-range shot early in a second half that became increasingly scrappy as Cluj grew frustrated.

Mateo Susic was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after a scything retaliatory challenge on Scott Brown, and Celtic slowed the pace of the game down in the closing stages with Simunovic’s apparent injury the only disappointment on a satisfactory night for Lennon’s side.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie