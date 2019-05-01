This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic unveil new jersey for 2019-20 season as a throwback to first-ever strip

What do you make of the Bhoys’ latest effort?

By Cian Roche Wednesday 1 May 2019, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 8,970 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4615882

CELTIC HAVE UNVEILED their new kit for the 2019-20 season.

Celtic Celtic's Scott Brown sports the Bhoys' newest strip.

The Bhoys’ latest effort features the return of a green colour collar, as well as embracing the club’s predominantly white jersey finished with green stripes.

The polo-style collar is inspired by the Bhoys’ first ever strip back in 1888,” the club said at the launch of the kit today.

The star above the club crest commemorates the Lisbon Lions’ European Cup victory in 1967. A Celtic cross to the back neck of the shirt complets the design.

“The new jersey is a great, classic design with a special reference to the club’s history,” club captain Brown said.

I’ll be wearing it with pride next season, as will the rest of the Bhoys.”

Neil Lennon’s side will hope to don the kit next season as treble-treble winners.

The reigning Scottish champions can clinch the title this weekend when they go to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

They then can complete their triple success this season when they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on 25 May.

Cian Roche
