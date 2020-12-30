Celtic keep pace with Rangers ahead of Saturday's Old Firm derby

David Turnbull celebrates after scoring for Celtic in this afternoon's win over Dundee United.

CELTIC SET THEMSELVES up for the keenly-awaited Old Firm clash in the new year with a solid 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United at Parkhead.

Ismaila Soro opened his scoring account for the Hoops in the 23rd minute before fellow midfielder David Turnbull added a second with a drive five minutes before the interval.

French striker Odsonne Edouard scored a delightful third in the 75th minute, with the only downside for boss Neil Lennon being the injury to returning defender Christopher Jullien, who was carried off on a stretcher after crashing into a post in saving a likely United goal.

The champions – for whom Ireland international Shane Duffy was an unused substitute – have three games in hand over Rangers, who are 16 points clear at the top ahead of the Ibrox encounter on 2 January.

Rangers’ 2-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley means both Glasgow giants go into the game in good form for what could be defining fixture in the title race, with the Hoops aiming for 10 in a row this season.