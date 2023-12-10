Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Celtic's Matt O'Riley reacts after a missed chance.
Upset

Celtic suffer first league defeat this season in Kilmarnock shocker

Brendan Rodgers’ side blow lead given to them by Matt O’Riley.
9 minutes ago

CELTIC SUFFERED THEIR first Scottish Premiership defeat this season as the champions crashed to a shock 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side blew the lead given to them by Matt O’Riley in the first half as Nat Phillips’ own goal was followed by Matty Kennedy’s late winner.

In his second spell in charge, Rodgers had suffered his first domestic cup defeat as Celtic manager at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park in August.

The Hoops’ latest loss on the artificial surface left them five points ahead of second-placed Rangers in the title race, with their Glasgow rivals holding a game in hand.

Celtic started in dominant fashion in Ayrshire and O’Riley gave them a 33rd-minute lead with his ninth goal of the season.

O’Riley netted from close-range after Callum McGregor’s 20-yard drive was parried out to him by Killie ‘keeper Will Dennis.

However, Kilmarnock were rewarded for their second half improvement when Celtic defender Phillips turned Brad Lyons’ cross into his own net in the 75th minute.

With just three minutes left, Danny Armstrong slipped Kennedy through as Kilmarnock counter-attacked and the winger’s effort beat Celtic keeper Joe Hart.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
