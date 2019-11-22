This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic and Lazio fined by Uefa over Mussolini banner and 'illicit' chanting

The governing body’s control, ethics and disciplinary body has disciplined the clubs following October’s heated Europa League clash in Glasgow.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Nov 2019, 5:20 PM
24 minutes ago 387 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4902950
Celtic's Christopher Julien scores during the game against Lazio in Glasgow.
Celtic's Christopher Julien scores during the game against Lazio in Glasgow.
Celtic's Christopher Julien scores during the game against Lazio in Glasgow.

CELTIC HAVE BEEN fined €15,000 by Uefa for obscene chanting and displaying an “illicit banner” in their Europa League win against Lazio at Celtic Park last month.

Home supporters unveiled several banners ahead of the game, including one depicting former Italian prime minister Benito Mussolini hanging upside down.

Another contained a message in Italian that translated to “f*** off”.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body has also fined Lazio €10,000 for “illicit chanting” during the meeting on 23 October, which Celtic won 2-1.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge have been fined €14,000 for breaching safety regulations by blocking the stairways during their home Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain a month ago.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have been told to pay €50,000 and threatened with a one-match away ban for supporters if they offend again in the next 12 months after setting off fireworks in the same match.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie