Celtic legend and 'Lisbon Lion' Auld dies at 83

BERTIE AULD, a member of Celtic’s 1967 European Cup winning side, has died at the age of 83, the Glasgow giants announced on Sunday.

The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for the Hoops, the most famous of which was the 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Lisbon to become the first British side to win the European Cup.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club is devastated to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, Bertie Auld, who has died at the age of 83,” Celtic said in a statement.

“Bertie was a legend of the club for his many achievements in the green and white Hoops throughout his playing career and he was adored by the entire Celtic family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic.”

Auld, who won three Scotland caps, also played for Birmingham and ended his playing career at Hibernian.

He won six Scottish league championship medals, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups.