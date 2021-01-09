BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

Celtic linked with Leicester defender, but insist Shane Duffy is staying

There has been talk of a potential return to parent side Brighton for the Ireland international, while Filip Benkovic could re-join the club.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 4:26 PM
6 minutes ago 162 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5320940
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Image: PA
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Image: PA

FILIP BENKOVIC is on Celtic’s shortlist as they try to add a centre-back in January.

Assistant manager John Kennedy confirmed the club were considering an attempt to bring the Leicester defender back to Parkhead.

Benkovic enjoyed a successful loan spell under both Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon in the 2018-19 season before being reunited with the former at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year-old has only played once for Leicester and had a loan stint at Bristol City last season before making just one appearance on a temporary spell at Cardiff this term.

Rodgers is open to another loan move for the Croatian and Celtic are looking to fill the void caused by a knee injury to Christopher Jullien, which will rule him out for several months.

Kennedy said: “It’s probably a position now, with Christopher Jullien being injured, that we have to look at. We are a bit short in that area now.

“Filip is one who we are very well aware of and have spoken about. We know what he is capable of, and he’s a guy who has been here and knows what it’s about.

“So he is certainly on a shortlist of options to strengthen the centre-back position.”

When asked if they wanted to get a defender in quickly, Kennedy said: “We want to try and get it done as quickly as possible but it has to be right for everybody. It’s not always as easy as saying ‘that’s who we want’ and we go and do it.

“There are other clubs involved, the player themselves involved. I’m sure Filip or anyone else will have other options. It’s up to us if they are the right person for us, to try and convince them we are the right club for them too.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Shane Duffy’s future came back into the spotlight after he left Celtic’s Dubai training camp early but there is no question of the defender’s loan spell being cut short.

“Shane will be very much with us,” Kennedy said. “We have no intention of sending him back to Brighton.”

Kennedy admitted a central defender was the primary target for Celtic.

“We have Mikey Johnston coming back from injury now,” he added. “We were a bit short in the wide positions for a period of the season there.

“James Forrest is continuing his rehab and is progressing well.

“So if there is anything else, maybe an extra wide player, but it’s not an easy position to find at the moment, especially mid-season. We will monitor that and if the right option becomes available, it could be a possibility.

“But the squad is strong. If we can add bits of quality around that, great, if not then we just have to get the head down and take the rest of the season on.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie