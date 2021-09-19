Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 19 September 2021
Advertisement

Celtic slip up on the road again, Rangers held at home by Motherwell

Livingston move off the bottom of the table with their first Scottish Premiership win of the season.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,023 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5553030
Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie nets the winner against Celtic.
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie nets the winner against Celtic.
Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie nets the winner against Celtic.
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Livingston 1-0 Celtic

Rangers 1-1 Motherwell

ANDREW SHINNIE’S FIRST-half strike consigned Celtic to a sixth defeat in seven away games under Ange Postecoglou as their poor record at Livingston continued.

Shinnie got across Stephen Welsh and fired the only goal into the top corner in the 25th minute to earn Livi their first Scottish Premiership win of the season and take them off the bottom of the table.

James McCarthy was handed his first Celtic start but the visitors failed to make their possession and territory count and went five games without victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Joe Hart made his first save from Jackson Longridge’s long-range strike but he was beaten a minute later when Shinnie met the left-back’s low cross and finished from 14 yards.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead just before the break when Jack Fitzwater volleyed an Adam Lewis free-kick but Hart threw out a hand to divert it over.

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek was busier early in the second half, stopping Stephen Welsh’s header on the line and getting down to hold David Turnbull’s long-range effort.

But the game soon went back to the first-half pattern with Celtic playing in the Livingston half but unable to carve out chances.

Albian Ajeti finally got a couple of opportunities as the game entered the final 20 minutes, heading wide from six yards following a corner and forcing an excellent stop from Stryjek after getting the ball to feet on the edge of the box and turning his man.

Stryjek parried from Turnbull but Livi came closer when Hart touched substitute Alan Forrest’s angled drive past the post.

The Hoops continued to push but their final threat came when Cameron Carter-Vickers shot wide from 25 yards.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

At Ibrox, a point was enough to see Rangers return to the top of the table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Motherwell.

Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s side after just 12 minutes but Motherwell earned a point thanks to Kaiyne Woolery’s equaliser on 66 minutes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie