Celtic slip up on the road again, Rangers held at home by Motherwell

ANDREW SHINNIE’S FIRST-half strike consigned Celtic to a sixth defeat in seven away games under Ange Postecoglou as their poor record at Livingston continued.

Shinnie got across Stephen Welsh and fired the only goal into the top corner in the 25th minute to earn Livi their first Scottish Premiership win of the season and take them off the bottom of the table.

James McCarthy was handed his first Celtic start but the visitors failed to make their possession and territory count and went five games without victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Joe Hart made his first save from Jackson Longridge’s long-range strike but he was beaten a minute later when Shinnie met the left-back’s low cross and finished from 14 yards.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead just before the break when Jack Fitzwater volleyed an Adam Lewis free-kick but Hart threw out a hand to divert it over.

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek was busier early in the second half, stopping Stephen Welsh’s header on the line and getting down to hold David Turnbull’s long-range effort.

But the game soon went back to the first-half pattern with Celtic playing in the Livingston half but unable to carve out chances.

Albian Ajeti finally got a couple of opportunities as the game entered the final 20 minutes, heading wide from six yards following a corner and forcing an excellent stop from Stryjek after getting the ball to feet on the edge of the box and turning his man.

Stryjek parried from Turnbull but Livi came closer when Hart touched substitute Alan Forrest’s angled drive past the post.

The Hoops continued to push but their final threat came when Cameron Carter-Vickers shot wide from 25 yards.

At Ibrox, a point was enough to see Rangers return to the top of the table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Motherwell.

Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s side after just 12 minutes but Motherwell earned a point thanks to Kaiyne Woolery’s equaliser on 66 minutes.

