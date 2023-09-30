Celtic late show stuns Motherwell twice over

CELTIC TWICE STRUCK late to beat Motherwell 2-1 on Saturday as all three goals came in the final three minutes plus stoppage time.

Luis Palma’s first goal for the Hoops looked to have edged a tight contest when his curling effort found the far corner.

Motherwell thought they had earned a point five minutes into added time thanks to Blair Spittal’s composed finish.

However, Celtic were not to be denied as Matt O’Riley side-footed home at the back post on 97 minutes.

Both clubs could face further action after both sets of supporters burst onto the field in celebration at their late goals.

But Brendan Rodgers’ men will be relieved to escape Fir Park with a victory that opens up a five-point lead at the top of the table and a seven-point advantage over Rangers.

Motherwell were unfortunate to lose 1-0 at Rangers last weekend and they pushed the other Glasgow giants all the way.

Despite dominating possession Celtic struggled to create clear-cut chances and there was even a touch of fortune when they did make the breakthrough.

Substitute Palma may have been aiming a cross when his low effort span into far corner.

The hosts bounced back when Spittal played a clever one-two on the edge of the area with Dan Casey and fired low past Scott Bain.

But the Motherwell fans had barely been ushered back off the field when Greg Taylor picked out O’Riley, who celebrated signing a new four-year contract on Saturday, with his fifth goal of the season.

