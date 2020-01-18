Griffiths on target as Celtic progress to last 16 of Scottish Cup

LEIGH GRIFFITHS SCORED his first goal since August as Celtic beat Partick Thistle 2-1 to progress to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Griffiths opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, but Celtic had to wait until 12 minutes from the end to see that lead doubled through Callum McGregor.

Thistle – who had hit the post earlier in the game through former Celtic and Rangers striker Kenny Miller – scored a late consolation when Stuart Brannigan converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time.

“We were very good, it was a very good start and we gave a dominant performance,” Neil Lennon told the Celtic website after the game.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected our dominance in the game. I was really disappointed with the penalty decision at the end. However, we played vibrantly. We changed the shape of the team, and there was good intensity to our play.

“I’m delighted for Leigh. He looked sharp, scored a good striker’s goal and it’ll do him the power of good. Leigh is a great player, he’s a great goalscorer, he had a great week in Dubai and he looked sharp in training this week.

“He’s got more to come. He looked brighter tonight, he was trying to play off the shoulder, and I was pleased with his performance.”