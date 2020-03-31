Celtic and Rangers fined by Uefa over Europa League incidents

CELTIC AND RANGERS have both been fined by Uefa over incidents during this season’s Europa League campaign.

Rangers were hit by a €10,000 (£8,850) fine after a supporter “invaded the field of play” during the last-32 match against Braga at Ibrox on 20 February, with an additional €5,250 (£4,650) punishment for the “throwing of fireworks” during the 3-2 home win.

Rangers have also been fined €5,250 by Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body for “the throwing of objects” from the crowd during the last-16 match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on 16 March.

Celtic were hit with a fine of €15,000 (£13,300) for their kick-off in their Europa League last-32 match against Copenhagen in Denmark on 20 February being late, with the governing body holding Hoops manager Neil Lennon responsible for the indiscretion and warned.

The Parkhead club was also warned after breaching rules on “oversized manufacturer identification” in the return game in Glasgow, with all fines having to be paid to Uefa within 90 days.

