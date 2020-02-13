Celtic 'taking nothing for granted' as Lennon's Hoops move 10 clear of Rangers

CELTIC BOSS NEIL Lennon has played down the significance of his side’s 5-0 demolition of Hearts — and Rangers’ defeat at Kilmarnock — in the Scottish Premiership title fight.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Source: PA

Last night’s results put the Hoops 10 points clear at the top of the table, as they moved a a step closer to a ninth successive crown.

Olivier Ntcha, Christopher Jullien, Callum McGregor, substitute Ryan Christie and Jozo Simunovic grabbed the Celtic goals as they beat 10-man Hearts, but the biggest cheer of the night came as word spread of Kilmarnock’s late winner at Rugby Park.

Eamonn Brophy bagged the 88th-minute goal, after his teammate Stephen O’Donnell cancelled out Scott Arfield’s opener, and Hearts — captained by Dubliner Gary Dicker — enjoyed a dramatic late victory.

While Rangers have a game in hand, Celtic are sitting firmly atop the table on 70 points — but Lennon insists they are “taking absolutely nothing for granted” in the title race.

“It might give them a bit of confidence but that’s about it,” Lennon said his side’s win.

We have a tough game on Sunday at Aberdeen. We are taking absolutely nothing for granted. The players know there is a long way to go and there will be twist and turns as we go along.

“We just need to concentrate on every individual game as it comes along. They were magnificent tonight. It was an emphatic victory.”

Ayrshire’s Rugby Park was famously the venue where the wheels came off for Rangers during last season’s title race, and they were left with further regret last night.

A dejected Steven Gerrard. Source: Steve Welsh

It remains to be seen whether it’s another decisive blow in a case of Déja Vu, but Gerrard’s men have won just once in their six previous league visits there.

“I thought we were in a better place than what we’ve shown over the last four to six weeks,” Gerrard said afterwards. “I thought we had the mentality and the characters to sustain a push but on the evidence of the last four-five weeks I’m getting proven wrong.

“But having said that, it’s me as well because I’m responsible for that group of players.”

“Very, very tough,” the former Liverpool star added when asked where the defeat leaves Rangers in their quest for a first league title since 2011, with two Old Firm clashes yet to play.

“You’ve got to look at the form of other people that are relentless right now. There’s no denying they’re obviously in the driving seat.”

Must have been the astro’s fault.....🔵⚪️ — Gary Dicker (@gary_dicker) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Dicker aimed a cheeky dig at the Ibrox Park outfit after Kilmarnock’s win on home soil.

“Must have been the astro’s fault…,” he wrote on Twitter, in reference to Ranger’s past criticism of their artificial pitch. Fellow Irishman Alan Power was also involved for Killie.

- Additional reporting from © – AFP 2020

