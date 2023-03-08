Kyogo Furuhashi on target again as Celtic maintain nine-point lead over Rangers

KYOGO FURUHASHI TOOK his Scottish Premiership goal tally to 20 for the season as Celtic came from behind to beat Hearts 3-1.

The Japanese forward put the home side ahead on the hour-mark to make it 25 in all competitions.

Hearts had taken an early lead through Josh Ginnelly before Daizen Maeda levelled. Both first-half goals were initially disallowed for offside before being awarded following the intervention of VAR, and both goalscorers went off injured before half-time.

Celtic were not at their fluent best in the first half but dominated the second. They clinically punished Hearts after winning the ball back and breaking quickly for Furuhashi to put them on their way to an 18th consecutive domestic home win as they maintained their nine-point lead over Rangers.

Substitute Sead Haksabanovic wrapped up the three points with a glorious goal in the 84th minute as he cut in from the left side of the box and curled into the top corner from 18 yards.

The teams will meet again in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday at Tynecastle and both managers made changes with the schedule in mind.

Meanwhile, Rangers recovered from a ropey start to turn on the style at Easter Road with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Hibernian.

Ibrox defender Connor Goldson put through his own goal after eight minutes but the Light Blues steadied and fought back almost immediately with a James Tavernier penalty – his third goal in four games – and an Antonio Colak strike before the break.

Michael Beale’s side pulverised Hibs at the start of the second half as tireless Fashion Sakala drove in a third in the 52nd minute before Croatia striker Colak grabbed his second six minutes later with a poacher’s finish and it could have been more.

Lee Johnson’s fourth-placed side had returned to form, unbeaten in five matches with three successive wins, but they were swept away.