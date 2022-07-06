Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 6 July 2022
Irish underage internationals Kenny and Vata find net for Celtic in pre-season friendly

The duo scored three of Celtic’s seven goals in a pre-season win over Austrian third-tier outfit Wiener Viktoria.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,454 Views 0 Comments
Johnny Kenny in action for Republic of Ireland U19s in March.
Image: PA
IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Johnny Kenny scored twice and compatriot Rocco Vata also found the net as Celtic opened pre-season with a 7-0 win at Austrian third-tier side Wiener Viktoria.

Eighteen-year-old Kenny, the Ireland U19 attacker who joined the Hoops from his local club Sligo Rovers in January, opened the scoring for Ange Postecoglou’s men: the Riverstown native tapped home at the far post after Mikey Johnston drove into the left-hand side of the Austrians’ area and slid a low-cross across the six-yard box.

Reo Hatate and Johnston himself put Celtic three goals to the good before the 20-minute mark before Kenny bagged the Hoops’ fourth with a cool finish from eight yards out.

A quickfire double pushed Celtic’s lead out to 6-0 before the break. Kenny was denied a hat-trick, his header coming back off the post only for Chris Jullien to convert on the rebound. A minute later, Johnston was again the provider as he laid the ball on for James Forrest to steer home.

Vata, the son of former Celtic defender and Albanian international Rudi Vata, turned 17 in April and represents the Republic of Ireland via his Irish grandmother.

The winger caught the eye in a quieter second half for Celtic, firstly teeing up Liam Shaw who hit the post from Vata’s cross, and later completing the scoring with a neat finish after Shaw returned the favour with a ball over the top.

Celtic face Rapid Vienna as they continue their pre-season preparation on Saturday.

