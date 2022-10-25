Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

Celtic crash out of Europe after frustrating draw

Angelos Postecoglou’s men still had hopes of getting a Europa League spot before tonight’s game.

58 minutes ago 1,610 Views 1 Comment
Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis rues a missed chance.
Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis rues a missed chance.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MYKHAILO MUDRYK’S stunning strike kept Shakhtar Donetsk’s dreams of reaching the Champions League last 16 alive by securing a 1-1 draw away to Celtic on Tuesday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis opened the scoring for the Scottish champions in Glasgow, but Celtic’s hopes of even progressing to the Europa League are now over.

Shakhtar’s chances of upsetting the odds to reach the knockout stages given the havoc caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were not helped by RB Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Real Madrid.

The defending champions are already into the last 16, but Shakhtar will join them if they beat Leipzig next week in Warsaw.

Celtic’s wait for a first Champions League group stage home win since 2013 goes on, but they did at least stop a record-equalling run of seven straight home defeats in the competition.

Ange Postecoglou altered his usual formation to start Giakoumakis alongside Kyogo Furuhashi up front.

And it paid off as the Greek international swept home his first European goal for the club 11 minutes before half-time.

Mudryk denied Celtic with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw when the sides last met last month and history repeated itself just before the hour mark.

The Hoops were left to rue giving the ball away to spark a quick Shakhtar counter, but Mudryk had plenty to do as he fired into the top corner from outside the box.

The Ukrainian international, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, has now scored three times in five Champions League games

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Celtic still had chances to claim an elusive Champions League win as Kyogo fired straight at Anatoliy Trubin with just the goalkeeper to beat.

But Shakhtar stood firm to guarantee at least Europa League football in the new year.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie