Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Celtic sign fifth Japanese player under Ange Postecoglou

Yuki Kobayashi has joined the Scottish club on a five-year deal.

1 hour ago 2,325 Views 1 Comment
Yuki Kobayashi (file pic).
Yuki Kobayashi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

YUKI KOBAYASHI declared his excitement about the prospect of working with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after the Scottish champions announced the impending arrival of the Japanese centre-back on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old will join the Parkhead side from J League club Vissel Kobe next month and will be eligible to play competitively once the registration window opens in January.

Yuki will become the fifth Japanese player to move to Celtic since Postecoglou – who previously managed J League side Yokohama F. Marinos – took charge in the summer of 2021.

“I am so excited to be joining Celtic and I am really looking forward to this wonderful opportunity,” he told Celtic’s website.

“I will be giving everything to try and be successful with the club. Right across the world, everyone knows what a special club Celtic is and it will be a real honour to wear this fantastic jersey.

“The work of Ange Postecoglou is also really well-known in Japan after he had such a great time in the J League, and as well as being part of Celtic, I can’t wait to work with him as a coach and the great team of players he has already developed.

“I know that Celtic over so many years has such a brilliant track record of success and I now want to play my part in bringing more great moments to the club and our fans.

“I would like to thank Vissel Kobe sincerely for all the support that has been given to me in the early part of my career and now I look forward to embracing this exciting new challenge with Celtic, one of the world’s great football clubs.”

Postecoglou has already brought Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi from Japan to Glasgow and the manager is looking forward to integrating Yuki into his squad.

“We’re really pleased,” he said. “Yuki is someone that we’ve been following for a while and it was a great opportunity to bring him in. He’s a left-sided centre-back, and they’re hard to find.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“He’s still young but he’s already had three of four years of senior experience and he’s really keen to come across and test himself in Europe.

“I think we saw last year that bringing in guys nice and early gives us the opportunity to bed them in – in that six-month period of the second half of the season – and we’re really looking forward to having him as part of the group.

“He’s at a really good age where he’s already had some great experience but with great potential ahead of him.

“He’s a good young man who wants to have a real crack at it here in Europe and for us, it’s a great opportunity to invest in a young player again.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie